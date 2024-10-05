Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly entered and vandalized a residential building in the 700 block of Grand Marais Road East on Sept. 28.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 35 and 45 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, full beard, medium-length brown hair, and a tattoo on his left shoulder blade.



At the time of the incident, he was shirtless and wore black jogging pants and white shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

