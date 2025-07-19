Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fraud investigation.

On July 6, a woman entered a convenience store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East, where police say she allegedly used a tampered Nevada-style break-open ticket to fraudulently claim a $200 prize.

The suspect is described as a white female, 30 to 40 years old, with a heavy build, light skin tone, and blonde hair.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black leotard-style outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.