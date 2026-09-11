Windsor Police seek additional victims following child sexual assault investigation

Windsor Police have charged a 36-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a child and believe there may be other victims.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on August 3, 2026, officers received a report of child abuse.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions while the child was in his care between June 22, 2024, and August 2, 2025.

The victim was six and seven years old at the time of the alleged offences.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, police located and arrested the man in the 200 block of Concession Road 3 in the Town of Essex.

Matthew Robert Habuda has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who believes they may have been victimized to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.