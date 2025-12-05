The Windsor Police Service is seeing positive trends throughout the month of November.

The November stats stated that property crimes are down nearly 28 per cent compared to last November, while property crimes year-to-date are down 10.5 per cent.

Of the property crimes reported, majority are related to theft and fraud cases.

Another positive trend includes a decrease in crimes against people, which saw a six per cent drop from this past November compared to 2024. Year-to-date crimes against people are down 4.8 per cent.

Assault remains the highest reported crime against people. Another positive trend includes a 3.6 per cent reduction in year-to-date intimate partner violence reports.

Despite these improvements, other criminal code violations such as child sexual abuse, non-violence weapons offences, justice violations, and gaming and betting offences, are up nearly 36 per cent this past November compared to last year.

Windsor Police Superintendent of Investigations Paolo DiCarlo says fraud is a top driver to property crimes locally.

"Fraud being with the elderly, and certainly with the component of online, and banking, and all of that... it certainly plays an impact. So our key messaging out there is to be diligent about what you're sharing on social media or what links you're clicking so that way hopefully personal information is certainly protected."

Crime stats for November 2025 are now available.



Swipe to see some year-over-year, year-to-date, and city ward statistics and comparisons.



To view the full report, visit the link below.https://t.co/wQrzVQFZBL pic.twitter.com/z14AW2lAzQ — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 3, 2025

He says IPV related assaults are heavily monitored by police.

"Those numbers are also decreasing, and I think because of our partnerships with Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace, Family Services, Hiatus House, CHC, we're finding ways to look at crime in a different component from the law enforcement prospective, also from a social services perspective that we're trying to keep these partnerships strong and in a sense, reducing those numbers."

DiCarlo says the other criminal code violations are police initiated.

"When we talk about our Problem Oriented Policing, and our Bail Compliance Unit, when we're looking at breaches and enforcing bail conditions, and our Bail Compliance Unit has been very successful in that regard. So that's that number you're seeing it's because of our proactive approach from making sure people that are being released on conditions are not breaching those conditions, and if they are... we're bringing them in."

In terms of property crimes, retail crime is down 30 per cent year-to-date.

Police are also seeing a positive trend in response time to Priority 1 calls, with 21.3 per cent of calls seeing an eight minute response time from the time of the 911 call.