The search is underway for three suspects following an assault in broad daylight in south Walkerville.

Back on Sept. 18 around 5:30 p.m., Windsor police responded the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road East and learned that a verbal argument occurred between two groups of people.



After exchanging words, three suspects threatened one victim, allegedly spraying him with bear mace, and then stabbing him in the arm with a knife.



A second adult victim was also sprayed with bear mace. Police say the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and has released images of the suspects.



The suspects are wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life, and uttering threats to cause death.



The first suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5'9 tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a red shirt, red pants, white shoes and a multi-coloured hat, and was riding a black scooter.



The second suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5'9 tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue shirt and black track pants.



The third suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5'9 tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black shirt, black jeans and a black checkered head cap.



Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

