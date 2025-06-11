A series of retail thefts has Windsor police searching for a pair of suspects.

On May 24, two separate pharmacies were targeted with $6,800 worth of cosmetics stolen. Additionally, the suspects targeted a third local retailer, with approximately $720 worth of merchandise stolen.

Police say in all three incidents, the individuals allegedly selected a large quantity of items and exited the stores without making any attempt to pay.

The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern female, approximately 5’6" tall, who was wearing a hijab at the time of the incidents.

The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 5’11" tall with a large build and short black hair.

The two suspects are wanted on charges of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspects is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.