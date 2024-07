Windsor police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man last seen in Amherstburg.

Police say Roy Matte was last seen in the 4600 block of County Road 18.



He is desribed as a white male, 5'7", 170 lbs, with short brown hair.



He was last seen wearing a red coloured shirt, red shorts, running shoes and was carrying a backpack.



Police urged anyone who has seen Matte to contact them immediately.