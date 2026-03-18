Windsor police are seeking a suspect in connection with a human trafficking and sexual assault investigation.

Police say two others have already been arrested.

The investigation was launched in February following a report of a sexual assault.

A woman reported to police that between Jan. 27 and Feb. 17, she was sexually assaulted by two men and a woman she recently met.

The suspects allegedly controlled her movements, trying to coerce her into sexual acts in exchange for money, which police said is consistent with human trafficking.

The victim reported that she was taken to several locations by the two men and was told she was going to have to have sexual relations with clients.

A 40-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have been arrested in connection. Both are facing sexual assault, human trafficking, and procurement of sexual services charges.

The third suspect, known only as ‘JJ’, is still wanted. He is described as a tall, Black man with short, black hair, a moustache, and a beard.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the WPS at 519-255-6700 ext. 4903.