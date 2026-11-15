Windsor police search for suspect in serious assault

Windsor police look for suspect in serious assault on Nov. 8 . (X: @WindsorPolice)

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a late-night assault.

Police say an altercation involving two groups happened near Pelissier Street and Chatham Street West at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

During the incident, a man was struck in the face by someone from the opposing group, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE Case #: 25-125803 Police seek suspect in late-night assault The Windsor Police Service is seeking to identify a suspect following a late-night assault. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on November 8, 2026, an altercation occurred between two groups near the corner of Pelissier St. and Chatham St. W. During the incident, a male victim was struck in the face by an individual from the opposing group, causing serious non-life-threatening injuries. Following the incident, the suspect’s group fled southbound on Ouellette Ave. The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, between 20-30 years old, with long dreadlocks tied in a ponytail. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt, tan jacket, grey pants, black shoes, and necklace. If you witnessed this incident or have information or video footage of the suspect, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 14, 2026

The suspect’s group fled southbound on Ouellette Avenue following the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, between 20 and 30 years old, and long dreadlocks tied in a ponytail.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, tan jacket, grey pants, black shoes and a necklace.