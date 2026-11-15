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Windsor police search for suspect in serious assault

By
Koylan Azofeifa Rueda
Windsor suspect in serious assault Windsor police look for suspect in serious assault on Nov. 8 . (X: @WindsorPolice)

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Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a late-night assault.

Police say an altercation involving two groups happened near Pelissier Street and Chatham Street West at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

During the incident, a man was struck in the face by someone from the opposing group, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s group fled southbound on Ouellette Avenue following the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, between 20 and 30 years old, and long dreadlocks tied in a ponytail.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, tan jacket, grey pants, black shoes and a necklace.