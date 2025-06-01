Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to an alley in the 400 block of Louis Avenue where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim was approached in the alley by a male acquaintance, who allegedly took a large sum of money from him and then stabbed him several times when he resisted.

The suspect is wanted on charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old, approximately 5’8” tall, with a medium build and blonde or light brown curly hair.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black tracksuit and yellow Adidas shoes. He may go by the name “Ty.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.