Windsor police need help finding a 41-year-old woman.

Police say Jennifer Fraser was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 2400-block of Tecumseh Road East.



She's described as 5’1”, with blue eyes, and long, brown hair, styled in braids.



Police say Fraser was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings and black sandals.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.