Windsor police are on the hunt for two suspects after a stolen vehicle was used in an attempted break and enter.

It happened early Wednesday morning (March 20) around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100-block of Lauzon Road in the city's east end.



Police say they responded to a security alarm at a business and learned two suspects attached chains to a black Dodge Ram and attempted to pull the door off and enter the business.



Investigators say when the attempt failed, the suspects fled the scene, and travelled east on Little River Blvd. from Lauzon Rd.



About 90 minutes later, police say they responded to a vehicle fire in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive and determined it was the same truck used in the attempted break and enter.



According to police, the truck sustained major fire damage.



Police describe the first suspect as a man wearing a balaclava, dark grey jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.



The second suspect is also described as a man and was wearing a balaclava, dark jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.



Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage, particularly between 2:30 and 4 a.m. for evidence related to the crime.

