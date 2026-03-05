A man facing firearm charges has been arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for the second time in less than three months.

He was first arrested in December 2025 for an earlier alleged breach related to the same firearm case.

Police say he was granted bail in February and was subject to conditions that included house arrest.

Through routine monitoring, Windsor police bail compliance officers determined that the man had again violated his conditions.

He was spotted driving a vehicle in the 5400 block of Reginald Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. on March 4.

Bail compliance officers, with assistance from the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, attempted to arrest him after he exited a business in the 1500 block of Huron Church Road.

Police said he fled on foot but was apprehended following a brief foot chase and struggle.

During the arrest, officers located and seized approximately 6.7 grams of cocaine. The vehicle he was operating was towed, and its licence plates were seized.

The 22-year-old was charged with failure to comply with a release order and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while suspended and using a licence plate not authorized for vehicle.