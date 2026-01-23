A busy week for Windsor Police.

According to a social media post by police, the service has responded to 176 motor vehicle collisions in Windsor and Amherstburg.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is reminding all drivers to slow down and drive with caution as winter conditions worsen.

A few tips from police include leaving space between vehicles, clear all snow from your windows, lights, and mirrors, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

Environment Canada is calling for more snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday.