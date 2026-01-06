A Siberian Husky is safe after being pulled from the Detroit River on Saturday.

Windsor police say they received a call from a distressed dog owner after an 11-year-old Husky, named 'Ace,' fell into the icy water.

According to police, officers rushed to the scene and worked together to safely pull the dog from the freezing cold water.

Police say, thanks to the officers' teamwork and fast response, 'Ace' was soon reunited with his owner.

His owner, Sasha Dhillon, says 'Ace' has bounced back quite quickly.

She told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that Siberian Huskies are the happiest when they're running in the snow.

Dhillon says 'Ace' is about 50 pounds.

"He was pouncing around like a kangaroo in the snow, and before we knew it, he pounced onto the ice and slid right into the river," says Dhillon. "It happened so quickly."

She says she was in complete shock.

"He tried to bounce back up because he can normally bounce back up—not that he falls in the river, but he can normally bounce back up—and I could see he couldn't get back up," says Dhillon. "I couldn't get on the ice. Everything in my gut wanted to get on to the ice."

Dhillon says she called police and they arrived within minutes.

She says the first officer walked calmly onto the ice while the second officer got on his hands and knees and then onto his stomach to assist.

Dhillon says a third officer came behind him to help out.

"She threw out a buoy with a rope," says Dhillon. "So he's sliding on his stomach right to the edge of the ice, and within seconds he grabbed Ace's collar, and Ace is out and is shaking his fur as if like nothing had happened."

Dhillon is also thanking a neighbour in the area for running over and grabbing a blanket, helping her rub down 'Ace.'

She says the neighbour picked up 'Ace' and brought him to his truck.

Dhillon says the neighbour drove her, her daughter, and 'Ace' home after the incident.