Windsor Police is reminding the public to report all thefts.

Police state that they continue to accept all reports of retail theft.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Windsor Police introduced an updated version of the online reporting tool.

Police state the only change that was made to the reporting tool online specifically pertains to businesses who wish to report a theft, but not pursue charges against suspects.

This update allows businesses to continue reporting retail thefts through the online portal, while allowing police to collect statistics more effectively and deploy resources where they are needed most.