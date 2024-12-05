Windsor police are sending out a reminder to motorists to modify their driving to reflect road conditions as we near closer to more winter-like weather.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) Const. Andie Suthers says it's important to be vigilant while driving in snowy and icy conditions.

"Even prior to driving, make sure you're setting yourself up properly by thoroughly cleaning all of the snow and ice off of your car, and then just make sure you're slowing down, leaving extra space between vehicles and give yourself extra time."

She says the service tends to see an increase in calls during winter weather.

"There's usually more motor vehicle collisions and things like that, so that's why we just want to make sure that are staying extra safe, and we can avoid those types of things."

She says motorists can be stopped by police for not clearing their cars.

"The last thing that we want to do is pull someone over and give them a violation, I have never liked doing that but unfortunately that's part of the job and we have to do it to keep people safe, so set yourself up and make sure that you don't put yourself or us in that position to have to pull you over and issue a warning or a ticket."