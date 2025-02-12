Lock before you walk.

That's the message from Windsor police.

The police service is reminding drivers to lock their vehicles and take their keys if they're getting gas, picking up food or just stepping away from the vehicle for just a moment.

According to police, the leading cause of auto theft in Windsor is leaving keys in the car.

The police service released a video on social media Wednesday morning, showing an individual scoping out a neighborhood and stealing a car that was left running and unattended.

Police say the case has been solved, and the suspect has been charged but say the suspect in the video was unknown to the victim.