A reminder from police to not ride your snowmobiles around the city.

Despite the region having quite a bit of snow, Windsor Police are reminding residents that there is a city bylaw that prohibits snowmobile usage on city streets, or in city parks.

According to the bylaw, which was passed in March 1997, the operation of motorized snow vehicles is generally prohibited on all highways, streets, and municipal property within the City of Windsor.

Those caught riding a snowmobile in city limits could be subject to hefty fines.

Windsor Police Constable Bianca Jackson says snowmobiles can be used on private property only.

"That property must be owned by yourself, or you could ask for permission to use somebody else's private property, however, I'd be very cautious. Make sure that you have the owners permission to use that property because if you don't have permission you could be subject to trespass to property notice."

She says the fines are hefty.

"You could be fined up to $5,000. If a police officer does have interactions with you on a snowmobile where you are prohibited to use it, you could face other issues like a trespass ticket, as well as other fines and charges, and possibly even the vehicle being towed."

She says there are many rules around using a snowmobile.

"You want to make sure that you have the appropriate paperwork, you have to have certain licensing, and insurance to be able to operate them, as well as safety equipment, like a helmet, and of course, being in the proper place to use these things."

Jackson says if you see someone using a snowmobile and there isn't an immediate threat or danger to someone or property to call the non-emergency line to ensure police are aware.

If someone has been injured, or there's imminent danger to someone, call 911.