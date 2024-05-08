The crime stats for April has been released by Windsor Police.

Overall crime in Windsor and Amherstburg is up 3.9 per cent from January to April 2024, compared to the same time last year, with 8,827 recorded this year, and 8,494 for 2023.

Crimes against people saw a 4.3 per cent increase in year to date stats, where 1,102 were reported in the first four months this year up from 1,056 last year.

Crimes against property saw a drop this April, with 978 reported last month compared to 1,016 recorded in April 2023.

Based off the city ward's, ward 3 saw the largest decrease in overall crime year to date, with 1,732 total crimes recorded from January to April this year down from 1,915 in 2023.

Ward 8 however saw the largest increase in crime overall from the start of the year to April, with 780 recorded in 2023 compared to 969 in 2024.

