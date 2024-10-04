Police in Windsor have recovered a vehicle stolen from Leamington and have arrested one suspect in connection with the case.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2024, officers responded to a report of theft from a business in the 1800 block of Provincial Road.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and spotted a suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue 2016 Jeep Patriot.

When they attempted to approach the man, he fled on foot and was caught after a brief chase.

The officers recovered merchandise that had been taken from the store.

A further investigation revealed that the Jeep Patriot had been stolen in Leamington last week and that the license plate belonged to another vehicle.

A 36-year-old suspect is charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, theft not exceeding $5,000, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.