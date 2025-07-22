A stolen vehicle investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect.

On July 16, the Windsor police auto theft unit launched an investigation after a stolen vehicle was found parked near Parent Avenue and Ellis Street East.

Upon further inspection, officers discovered that the rear licence plate on the unoccupied vehicle had been cloned.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of numerous stolen financial and personal documents linked to multiple individuals.

Through investigative efforts, officers were able to identify a suspect.

On Monday afternoon, the suspect was located and arrested along the riverfront near Louis Avenue and Riverside Drive East.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x3)

Uttering a forged document

Affixing counterfeit mark required by law

Failure to comply with a probation order (x2)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the target base unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.