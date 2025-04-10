A 35-year-old man is facing about a half a dozen charges after allegedly threatening mall security with a knife.

Windsor police say officers were called to the shopping mall in the 3100-block of Howard Avenue last Friday around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a knife.

According to police, a man became verbally aggressive after he was escorted out of the building by security guards.

Police say the suspect then waved a knife and threatened the employees.

He was located and arrested without incident by officers on Wednesday, April 9 in the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue.

The man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

Police say there were no physical injuries and they have recovered the knife used in the incident.