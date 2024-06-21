The Windsor Police Service is in the early stages of trying to develop a pilot program that would pair frontline officers and experts with the goal of addressing intimate partner violence.

Chief Jason Bellaire told Thursday's Windsor Police Services Board meeting that intimate partner violence remains the primary driver of all violent crime in the city when it comes to crimes against persons.

Bellaire told the board they recently met with stakeholders that are involved in preventing violence against women, and they are looking, in the near future, to launch a pilot program that would put IPV subject matter experts and officers together out on the streets.

He says that hopefully, in the coming months, they will have something in place.

According to Windsor police, during the first five months of 2024, the service has received more than 1,200 calls related to intimate partner violence. Of those calls, 600 didn't result in charges, but 646 calls did.

Nearly 100 municipalities across the province have declared IPV an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg.