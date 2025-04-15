The Windsor Police Service took 67 'crime guns' off city streets in 2024.

According to the service's annual report, 67 crime guns were seized last year, down 35 per cent from the 101 seized in 2023.

There were 128 crime guns seized in 2022, and 157 in 2021.

A crime gun is defined as a firearm used or suspected to be used in the commission of a criminal offence, regardless of whether it was possessed legally, or a firearm that has an obliterated, altered, or removed serial number.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire calls it good news they're seeing fewer crime guns on the streets but believes perspective is important.

"We have to leave room for the fact that there are crime guns out there that we weren't able to get through search warrants and other criminal investigative methods," he says. "We're not kidding ourselves; we know that those firearms are out there in the community."

Police seized a total of 683 firearms in 2024, a 23.3 per cent decrease over 2023.

Firearms seized include hunting rifles turned over to police after a family member passes away or firearms taken away from an individual due to a court order.

Bellaire says while they are happy they are seeing fewer crime guns on the street, it's the knowledge that we know there are other crime guns out there.

"We want to get those, and we want to stop the illegal importation of firearms into this part of Canada, for sure, as well," he says.

Bellaire says there are probably more illegal firearms out there than any of us are comfortable with, but we are not seeing the level of violence here that we're seeing in other cities in Canada.

"That's not to say what's going on here in any way is acceptable, but it's not escalated to the degree in some of the other major cities in Canada. That's a good thing; if you're to find a silver lining, that is a good thing. At the same time, we can't pause and hope it doesn't evolve here," he says.

A crime gun would also include replicas, toys, 3D-printed firearms, pellet or BB guns/air guns, but only when they are used in a threatening, intimidating, or criminal manner.

The definition allows police to include weapons they believe should be included (threats, intimidation, and violence), while excluding toys used in routine play.

Police will determine whether a firearm should be classified as a crime gun because of the investigation.