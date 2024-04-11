Drivers can expect to see an increased police presence on some city roads today.

Windsor police say officers will be stationed along Dominion Blvd. from Grand Marais to Northwood, as well as Tecumseh Rd. E. from Howard to Dougall Ave.



According to police, they'll be conducting traffic stops and prevent collisions.



Earlier this month, members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were out monitoring some of the city's most dangerous intersections.



They were on Walker Road from Division to Legacy Park, as well as the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42.

