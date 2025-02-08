A Windsor police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect earlier this week.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in the 1500 block of Rossini Boulevard.

The occupant arrived home to discover a suspect, who allegedly had gathered jewelry, money, and medical prescriptions before barricading himself inside a bedroom upon being discovered.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect into surrendering, however when talks failed officers breached the bedroom door and arrested the suspect following a brief struggle.

A 29-year-old man was charged with: