A Windsor police officer was found not guilty of sexual assault.

Staff Sgt Ken Price was charged with four counts for alleged offences between 2011 and 2015 when the complainant was an auxiliary service member.

Justice Jennifer Myers said her decision was based on "credibility and reliability" of the complainant and Price.

There were only two witnesses during last weeks five-day trial; the complainant and Price.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske