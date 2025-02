Windsor police officer Sgt. Deler Bal has been found not guilty in a trial for an alleged assault.

Bal was found not guilty on two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The incident took place in September 2023 in the bathroom of Prohibited Public House on Somerset Street.

The sergeant was off duty at the time of the incident but was in Ottawa for the annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Parliament Hill.