A Windsor police officer is facing new charges after pleading guilty to criminal harassment.

Const. Joshua Smith was charged with uttering threats on May 22.

Smith has been suspended with pay from the service since September 2023, when he was charged with criminal harassment and indecent telecommunication .

According to the Windsor Police Service, Smith pleaded guilty to those charges in April.

He will be back in court in June to set a date for a sentencing hearing according to his lawyer Shane Miles who declined further comment.

Meantime, new charges were laid for a separate incident.

According to police, Smith is now facing a charge of uttering threats.

CTV News has been unable to track down the specific details of the incidents in 2023 and 2025.

Miles declined to comment on the new charge.

WPS spokesperson Gary Francoeur says Smith is also facing one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act for the 2023 offences.

The new alleged offence will now trigger a separate investigation by the Professional Standards Branch of the Windsor Police Service.

Here is the entire statement by WPS.

The Windsor Police Service confirms that one of our members, Constable Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty last month to criminal harassment and indecent telecommunication. He has also recently been charged with uttering threats. As a result of his guilty plea to criminal harassment and indecent telecommunication, Constable Smith faces one charge of discreditable conduct in accordance with the Police Services Act, the legislation that was in effect at the time of the allegations. An internal investigation will also begin after the criminal case for uttering threats is completed. He has been suspended with pay since September 2023, under the provisions of the legislation governing police conduct in Ontario.As the internal disciplinary process is underway, we will not comment further at this time.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske