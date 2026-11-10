Windsor police officer expected to enter guilty plea to criminal charge

A Windsor police cruiser in the downtown core as the service continues focused efforts to address open drug use and public safety concerns. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A Windsor Police Service officer facing a criminal charge is expected to enter a plea later this month.

Const. Joshua Smith was scheduled to begin trial Tuesday, but the case was adjourned to Nov. 20.

A lawyer told Justice Daniel Topp that Smith will return to court that day to enter a plea.

Smith faces a single charge of uttering threats.

Details of the allegation have not been presented in court.

This is the second criminal case involving Smith. He was first charged in September 2023 with criminal harassment, indecent communications and harassing communications.

He pleaded guilty to criminal harassment in April 2025 and was sentenced to two years probation.

Smith admitted in court to calling a female co-worker seven times over a 14-day period while off duty.

During the calls, Smith did not speak, but the victim could hear him performing a sexual act on himself.

The conviction also prompted an internal Professional Standards Branch investigation by the Windsor Police Service.

In May 2026, Smith was demoted from first-class to third-class constable for discreditable conduct, resulting in a salary reduction of more than $60,000.

During the Professional Standards Branch hearing, a lawyer representing the Windsor Police Service asked that smith be fired, while the Windsor Police Association argued he should be demoted.

Smith has been suspended with pay since September 2023, and Windsor police confirmed Tuesday that Smith remains suspended with pay, pending the outcome of this criminal matter.

“Once the criminal matter is complete, the Police Service will address any internal discipline matters allowed under the Community Safety and Policing Act,” spokesperson Gary Francoeur wrote in a statement.