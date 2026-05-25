Windsor police officer demoted for sexual harassment of coworker

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Windsor police officer has been demoted, but not fired, for sexual harassment of a coworker.

Joshua Smith has been demoted from first to third class Constable, a loss in salary of more than $60,000.

Smith previously pleaded guilty to criminal harassment in the Ontario Court of Justice where he was sentenced to two years’ probation.

He admitted in court to calling a female co-worker seven times over 14 days while off duty.

In those phone calls, Smith didn’t say a word, but the victim could hear him performing a sex act on himself.

That criminal offence triggered a penalty hearing under the Police Services Act to determine a punishment for discreditable conduct. Smith has been an officer for 18 years with no previous complaints.

At the decision hearing Monday, Smith was demoted from first to third class constable for one year, then he will be elevated to second class the year after that and then back to first class constable.

The Windsor Police Service had asked Smith to be fired from his role while the police association asked for a demotion to second class Constable.

The Hearing Officer ruled Smith’s remorse, guilty plea, and counselling mean he is unlikely to reoffend and can be rehabilitated to return to work as a police officer.