The Windsor Police Service (WPS) have charged one of its members following a sexual assault investigation.

The service said the charges were laid after a thorough investigation conducted by the major crimes unit.

Constable Ali Karhani faces two counts of sexual assault in relation to off-duty incidents that involved alleged inappropriate physical contact.

In accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act of Ontario, WPS said Karhani, who has served with Windsor police for six years, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the judicial process.

"The Windsor Police Service recognizes the seriousness of these allegations and remains committed to transparency and accountability to the community we serve," a news release said.