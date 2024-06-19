Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has laid sexual assault charges against a Windsor police officer.

On Jan. 14, 2024, the SIU was notified of the alleged offences and launched an investigation.

According to a release, "the SIU investigation found sufficient evidence to proceed with sexual assault charges against the officer in relation to incidents involving a woman between 2011 and 2015."

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Price is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

As the matter is before the courts and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.

A release from the Windsor Police Service states "the charges are connected to an alleged workplace-related matter that was reported in January 2024 and immediately addressed by the Windsor Police Service."

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.