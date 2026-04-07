A Windsor police officer has been charged by provincial police following an investigation spanning more than two years.

According to a news release, in August 2023, the Windsor Police Service requested that the OPP investigate allegations of breach of trust involving a Windsor police officer.

An investigation commenced under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

As a result of the investigation, Kenneth Campo, 45, of Essex County was arrested and charged with breach of trust on Tuesday.

According to Windsor Police, Constable Campo - a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2007- has been removed from active duty pending further review.

Formal proceedings have been started to suspend him without pay.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley says in a statement that he understands this incident will affect public trust, and he takes that seriously.

OPP say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at the end of June.

Police say the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online.