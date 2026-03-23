An off-duty Windsor Police officer has been charged by LaSalle Police following a firearm incident.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, March 23, officers with LaSalle Police responded to a report of property damage at a local residence.

Once on scene, police learned that the homeowners had discovered holes in the walls of their semi-detached house.

Through investigation, it was determined that a single round from a service-issued firearm was discharged inside the neighbouring home of an off-duty Windsor Police officer.

The projectile passed through a shared interior wall and a second wall within the complainant's residence. Two occupants were inside the damaged home at the time. No physical injuries were reported.

49-year-old Windsor Police Constable Louis George has been charged with careless use of a firearm.

Cst. George, who has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2009, has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of this criminal matter.

A Professional Standards misconduct investigation will follow the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Windsor Police state that they recognize the seriousness of these allegations and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust.

As the matter is before the courts, no further information will be released.