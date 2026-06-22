Windsor police offering safety tips ahead of annual fireworks along the riverfront

As seen from Windsor, the skyline of Detroit and the Renaissance Center along the Detroit River during the annual fireworks show.

The Windsor Police Service is offering several safety tips for anyone heading down to Windsor’s riverfront tonight to watch the Ford International Fireworks over the Detroit River.

The annual event draws thousands and thousands of people to the riverfront to watch the show, which is set to begin at 10:06 p.m. Monday and last approximately 24 minutes.

With the large crowds in mind, police are reminding parents and caregivers to take proactive steps to keep their kids safe in the event you get separated.

Constable Bianca Jackson says they encourage families to take a picture of their child before they head down to the fireworks.

“If you happen to get separated from your little one, for us to have an up-to-date photo of what they’re wearing helps us out in the moment,” she says. “We want to also ask family members to make sure your child has a guardian’s phone number and identification, if they are age-appropriate, of course.”

Also, choose a designated meeting spot ahead of time in case you become separated.

A number of streets in and around downtown will also have restricted access beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event, including Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue.

Police say vehicles parked in the restricted areas labelled “no-parking zones” will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Jackson says with all the road closures, they’re asking people to be aware of where they park, especially those who live downtown.

“It’s going to take some time before the road closures and barricades come down, and we need to make sure all the pedestrians and cyclists are off the roadways before we open up the blocked-off streets,” she says.

AM800-News-Fireworks-Road Closures-2026.jfif A map of the road closures around downtown Windsor for the 2026 Ford International Fireworks show on Monday, June 22. (City of Windsor)

Anyone using e-bikes and e-scooters is reminded to exercise caution when travelling to and from the event. Due to the large crowds along Riverside Drive and the waterfront, riders should slow down or even get off and walk to help prevent collisions and injuries.

Transit Windsor is offering residents free bus services for the evening. In addition, park ‘n’ ride shuttle buses will operate from Devonshire Mall, located at 3100 Howard Avenue, beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until 9:30 p.m.

Shuttle buses will pick up passengers on Sydney Avenue at Devonshire Mall. Shuttle buses will begin loading at 6 p.m. and continue until 9:30 p.m.

Return shuttles will depart immediately following the fireworks and will continue until approximately 12:15 a.m. or until all passengers in line have boarded a bus back to their vehicle at Devonshire Mall.

Attendees are reminded that drone use is prohibited during the Ford International Fireworks event. Under Canadian aviation regulations, drones cannot be flown at advertised outdoor events without the appropriate Transport Canada authorization. Drone operators during the event will be subject to enforcement action and significant fines.