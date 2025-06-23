The Windsor Police Service is offering tips to parents if they're planning to head down to Windsor's riverfront to watch the fireworks.

Monday's Ford International Fireworks over the Detroit River begins at 10:08 p.m.

With large crowds anticipated, police are urging all parents and guardians to take proactive steps to keep children safe during the event.

Windsor Police Constable Bianca Jackson says they ask that people take a photo of their child in the outfit they're wearing before they head out to the fireworks.

"If they happen to go missing, we will have a current photo of exactly what they're wearing; it helps us locate that child quicker. Also, if a child is of appropriate age, make sure they carry their identification and know the phone number of a parent or guardian," she says.

It's also recommended that a designated meeting spot be selected ahead of time in case you become separated, and that if your child becomes lost, you report it immediately to the nearest police officer.

Jackson says there are times when parents and children get separated.

"Sometimes they are very short-lived, and we like those situations, but it is a bit intimidating when you have such large groups of people gather, ultimately for a great time, but there are a lot of children, little ones running around who could get separated from their parent or guardian," she says.

Jackson says several streets in the downtown core will also be restricted as of 6 p.m. and you must move your car before then.

"There will also be no-parking zones, and vehicles will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense," she says.

Anyone going to the fireworks is encouraged to walk, bike, or use public transit.

Transit Windsor is offering free bus services for the evening along with park 'n' ride shuttle buses that will run between Devonshire Mall and downtown.

The shuttles begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9:30 p.m., while the return shuttles will depart immediately after the fireworks end, running until 12:15 a.m. or until all passengers in line have boarded a bus back to their vehicle at Devonshire Mall.