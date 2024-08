The Windsor Police Service is asking the public to help locate a 49-year-old man.

Police say David Farron was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday.

He's described as white, 6’3” tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue/green baseball cap, a brown t-shirt, white shorts, and red/white running shoes.

Anyone who sees Farron is asked to contact police immediately.