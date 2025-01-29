The Windsor Police Service has identified the victim in a fatal shooting downtown but is still trying to identify and locate the suspect.

During a news conference Wednesday, police announced that the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Sean Shuart.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, police were called to the former Water World in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East—now home to the city's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub, or H4.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man outside who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses heard three gunshots and that the victim was shot following a verbal altercation.

Staff Sgt. Ted Novak says the suspect is not from the Windsor area, and they're still trying to determine his full identity.

"The firearm has not been recovered, so we're stressing to the public that this male is armed and dangerous. We're actively investigating to identify this male. We do have a street alias for this male as 'Ty'; however, his full identity has not been confirmed," he says.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance images of the suspect.

He is described as a mixed-race man, approximately 5'3'' to 5'5'' tall, with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, he had his hair pulled back in braids and was wearing a black North Face brand jacket and black pants with a reflective strip along the thigh.

He was later seen with his braids removed, wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants, and red shoes.

Novak says the suspect is believed to be new to the area and recently accessed the homeless shelter.

"Anyone with information, including the witnesses we've spoken to, if they have additional video in the area going east from Glengarry around Brant or Assumption, we're looking for that video anywhere between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, January 27th," he says.

Police are informing the public that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached directly. If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.