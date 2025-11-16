Two drivers were charged with stunt driving in separate incidents on Friday.

A vehicle was first stopped on the E.C. Row Expressway near Central Avenue after it was clocked at 155 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The second vehicle was stopped on Lauzon Parkway near Catherine Street after it was recorded travelling 110 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The drivers, a 27 and 19-year-old, both had their licences suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded for 14 days.

Windsor police remind the public that speed limits are set for everyone’s safety. Excessive speeding is dangerous and carries serious consequences.