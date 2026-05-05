The Windsor Police Service is marking a solemn anniversary, as today marks 20 years since Constable John Atkinson was killed in the line-of-duty - a loss that continues to shape policing and community memory locally.

Atkinson, a 37-year-old plainclothes officer and a 14-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed on the afternoon of May 5, 2006, while investigating a suspected drug deal outside a convenience store on Pillette Road and Seminole Street.

After identifying himself and approaching the two suspicious teens, Atkinson was shot by 18-year-old Nikkolas Brennan. He would become the first officer in more than 120 years of Windsor policing history to be killed in the line of duty.

Brennan was later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. The second suspect, Coty Defausses, received a 20-month sentence for drug-related offences.

Two decades later, current Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley says the day remains etched in the minds of officers who have since retired, who continue to serve, and the broader community.

Crowley says on the day Atkinson was killed, he was a team leader on the Tactical Unit and received a notification on his pager to call the Staff Sergeant, who told Crowley the news. He says it was one of the worst days ever, but they had a job to do for John.

Crowley says he'll never forget speaking with the Staff Sergeant who told him the news.

"The thinking in my head right away was that we were going to be needed for something important, obviously, and that we had a job to do for John. So, after my heart sunk, obviously immediately I started my way in, and then that day was just one of the worst days ever for us."

He says one thing he'll never forget is the community support.

"For months I was going to calls for service and out of the blue people would just say, 'I'm so sorry, and we are standing with you and supporting you'... that's what I remember the most to be honest. But, as far as our officers go in this organization, it was a whirlwind, we were doing our job at that point, we didn't have time to process it really - I know that's how I felt."

Crowley says they will keep saying his name to ensure no one ever forgets John Atkinson.

"We value the price that he paid for what he did and John was such a hard-nosed street cop. He was so good at what he did. So that's the message that this is what we do in the community we're here to protect the community and we're here for public safety and unfortunately John paid that the highest price for it but that's what he did and that's what we do."

He says policing for plainclothes officers is the same, but general policing has shifted over the last 20 years.

"The prevalence of firearms in our community is alarming at times, and then of course the whole proliferation of mental health and addiction and the drug use and things like that, that's changed policing and our role in the community has changed because of that."

The anniversary is also being marked with recognition from the Governor General's office, which has awarded Atkinson a posthumous exemplary service medal - an honour that will be presented to his family in a private ceremony on the anniversary.

AM800 News will observe a moment of silence for John Atkinson at 2:07 p.m., and Shelley Atkinson - John's wife - will be on The Shift with Patty Handysides at 2:40 p.m.

Crowley says as the chief, he has a focus on wellness and mental health for officers on the frontlines to ensure no one is suffering.

Crowley was officially sworn in as chief on February 11, 2026, and is a 32-year veteran of the local service.