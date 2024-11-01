A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Windsor.

During a news conference Friday, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit announced that 25-year-old Joshua Bulmer was located and arrested Thursday morning at a residence in the 700 block of Pierre Avenue.

Bulmer has been charged with first-degree murder and break-and-enter in connection with the death of 69-year-old Reginald John Frickey, who was found dead in his home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue on the morning of Oct. 25.

Staff Sgt. Ted Novak says investigators worked extensive hours on this case.

"The investigation led us to extensive video canvassing and collection of information. This was a true 'old school investigation' through cameras, canvassing, talking to the public, and tracking down the video in our suspect's area," he says.

Novak says the murder weapons have been recovered.

"One was a blunt instrument that was used to hit his head; we're not disclosing what that was, and sharp instruments. He was stabbed also,' he says.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident, and the victim and accused were known to one another, but the motive is not being disclosed at this time.

"I would like to recognize and thank the members of our Major Crimes Unit, whose tremendous efforts made it possible to quickly conclude the investigation and arrest the suspect responsible for this heinous crime," says Jason Crowley, Deputy Chief of Operations. "I hope these charges bring some closure to the loved ones of Mr. Frickey and help them heal from this tragedy."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.