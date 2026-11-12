Windsor Police looking to identify copper theft suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect following a copper theft. Nov. 12, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a copper theft in the city’s west end.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on November 3, police say a suspect reportedly stripped copper from an air-conditioning unit located on the roof of a business in the 3400 block of Sandwich Street.

The theft caused approximately $20,000 in damage.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance travelling eastbound on Wyandotte Street West from Mill Street.

Police say he’s described as a white man in his mid-30s with a thin build and what appears to be a thin goatee or chinstrap beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black-and-white Reebok zip-up hoodie with a light-coloured shirt underneath, tan or khaki-coloured pants, and black shoes with a light-grey stripe along the top.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Windsor Police.