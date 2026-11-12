Windsor Police looking to identify copper theft suspect

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a copper theft in the city’s west end.
Shortly before 5 a.m. on November 3, police say a suspect reportedly stripped copper from an air-conditioning unit located on the roof of a business in the 3400 block of Sandwich Street.
The theft caused approximately $20,000 in damage.
The suspect was captured on video surveillance travelling eastbound on Wyandotte Street West from Mill Street.
Police say he’s described as a white man in his mid-30s with a thin build and what appears to be a thin goatee or chinstrap beard.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black-and-white Reebok zip-up hoodie with a light-coloured shirt underneath, tan or khaki-coloured pants, and black shoes with a light-grey stripe along the top.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Windsor Police.