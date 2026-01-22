Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect following an assault in south Windsor.

On January 18, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a physical altercation in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of Walker Road and Cabana Road.

Investigators learned that following a road rage incident, the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot and allegedly punched them several times before fleeing the scene northbound on Riberdy Road.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated by Essex-Windsor EMS.

The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, 5'8'' tall, 130 lbs, with short black hair and facial stubble.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans, and diamond stud earrings.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Honda Civic with a tan interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.