Windsor police are on the hunt for a suspect after an attempted break and enter in the city.

According to police, a man made several attempts to enter a business in the 1300-block of Provincial Road on March 25.



Police say before leaving, he threw a rock at a window causing substantial damage to the property.



Investigators say the suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus being driven by an unknown person.



The suspect is described as a white man between 30-40 years old.



Police say at the time of the incident, he was wearing dark pants, a hooded jacket, and black and white shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.



