Windsor police are asking residents and businesses in the city's west end to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence that may assist with two auto theft investigations.

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 5200 block of Malden Road. Investigators determined that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 3600 block of Girardot Street, before being abandoned in a ditch along Malden.

Approximately one hour later, officers responded to an attempted vehicle theft at a residence in the 1000 block of Brock Street. Officers learned that a suspect had unsuccessfully attempted to steal the car, causing damage to the ignition before fleeing the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing with police asking those in the area bordered by Prince Road, Tecumseh Road, Huron Church Road, and Millen Street to review for video evidence, specifically in the early morning hours of June 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.