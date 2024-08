Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

According to police, 64-year-old Kenneth Hall was last seen on August 14 in the 100 block of Ouellette Ave.



Hall is described as 5’8", approximately 180 lbs. and walks with a limp.



He was last seen wearing a light grey spring jacket, jeans, and grey work shoes.



If seen, people are asked to contact police immediately.