Windsor police locate missing 16-year-old

Windsor police say a missing 16-year-old has been located.
The teen had last been seen around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Turner Road with a red and black scooter.
Police thanked the public for its assistance in helping locate the youth.
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Windsor police say a missing 16-year-old has been located.
The teen had last been seen around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Turner Road with a red and black scooter.
Police thanked the public for its assistance in helping locate the youth.