Windsor police locate missing 16-year-old

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Windsor police say a missing 16-year-old has been located.

The teen had last been seen around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Turner Road with a red and black scooter.

Police thanked the public for its assistance in helping locate the youth.