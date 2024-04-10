Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to provide information on two separate shooting incidents.

On March 21 at approximately 8 p.m., multiple shots were fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

Then on the same day just after 9 p.m., police responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue. Officers learned that multiple shots had been fired at a residence, and several shell casings were located at the scene.

No one was physically injured in either incident.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and believe both incidents were targeted, and may be related.

Investigators have since located a photo of a dark SUV in the area of Howard Avenue at the time of the shooting, and is considered a vehicle of interest.

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage - particularly those who live in the 1000 block of Lincoln Rd., the 1600 block of Howard Ave., and the surrounding residential areas - are asked to check for video evidence between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.